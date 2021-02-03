GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Announces Two Additional Executive Hires to Support Transformation
GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Matt Francis to the newly-created role of Chief
Technology Officer. Mr. Francis has a start date of February 15, 2021.
Mr. Francis brings more than two decades of experience in e-commerce and consumer technology to GameStop. Most recently, he was an Engineering Leader at Amazon Web Services. He previously held senior-level technology roles at companies such as QVC and Zulily. At GameStop, Mr. Francis will be responsible for overseeing e-commerce and technology functions.
Additionally, the Company had made two other executive hires:
-
Kelli Durkin, Senior Vice President of Customer Care – Ms. Durkin, who previously served as Chewy’s Vice President of Customer Service, has a start date of March 1, 2021. She
helped establish the world-class customer service operation that positioned Chewy to achieve a Net Promoter Score of 86 in 2018. In her new role, Ms. Durkin will oversee all customer service and
engagement initiatives at GameStop.
-
Josh Krueger, Vice President of Fulfillment – Mr. Krueger, who previously held senior fulfillment roles at Amazon, Walmart, and QVC, has a start date of March 1, 2021. In his new
role, Mr. Krueger will oversee the management of e-commerce fulfillment centers.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a digital-first omni-channel retailer, offering games and entertainment products in its nearly 5,000 stores and comprehensive E-Commerce properties across 10 countries.
