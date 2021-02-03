 

REPEAT - Pure Extracts Announces Submission for Class 1 Natural Product Number (NPN)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company, focused on cannabis, hemp, functional mushrooms, and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce that it recently completed its new company registration with the Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD) and received its Company Code. This has allowed Pure Extracts to submit a Class 1 Natural Product Number (NPN) application for a functional mushroom product, which the Company expects will be the first of several NPN applications that it submits in 2021.

Pure Extracts plans to sell functional mushroom wellness products through its newly incorporated, wholly owned subsidiary, Pure Mushrooms Corp. Sales will take place direct-to-consumer through an e-Commerce portal that the Company is establishing, and the brand will be called ‘Pure Mushrooms’.

Pure Extracts is exploring ways to optimize the use of its existing extraction equipment for functional mushroom products and in the near-term will be utilizing a co-packer to meet the demands of its customers.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked, “The functional mushroom wellness sector is experiencing tremendous growth and consumer awareness, we remain very excited about our new Pure Mushrooms brand. We look forward to getting our first product in consumers’ hands by the end of Q1 2021.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)
The Company features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. On September 25, 2020, Pure Extracts was granted its Standard Processing License by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act and the Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020. Find out more at https://pureextractscorp.com/.

For further information please contact Empire Communications Group at (604) 343-2724.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Ben Nikolaevsky
Ben Nikolaevsky
CEO and Director

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This information release contains certain forward-looking information, including about the timing and completion of the Private Placement, the proposed use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the filing of a preliminary short form prospectus, the receipt of CSE approval and the listing of the Warrants. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - Pure Extracts Announces Submission for Class 1 Natural Product Number (NPN) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company, focused on cannabis, hemp, functional …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:15 Uhr
Pure Extracts Technologies: Erstes Pure Mushrooms-Produkt noch dieses Quartal geplant
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts gibt Antragsvorlage für Naturproduktnummer (NPN) der Klasse 1 bekannt (deutsch)
07:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts gibt Antragsvorlage für Naturproduktnummer (NPN) der Klasse 1 bekannt
06:05 Uhr
Pure Extracts Announces Submission for Class 1 Natural Product Number (NPN)
27.01.21
Pure Extracts Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States
26.01.21
REPEAT - Pure Extracts Enters Into Biomass Purchase Agreements To Support Oil Extract Production
26.01.21
goldinvest.de: Pure Extracts bereitet Produktionsanstieg von CBD- und THC-Extrakten vor
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts schließt verbindliche Kaufverträge für Biomasse zur Unterstützung der Produktion von Ölextrakten ab (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-News: Pure Extracts Technologies Corp.: Pure Extracts schließt verbindliche Kaufverträge für Biomasse zur Unterstützung der Produktion von Ölextrakten ab
26.01.21
Pure Extracts Enters Into Biomass Purchase Agreements To Support Oil Extract Production

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
13
Pure Extras Technologies