Telo Genomics Retains Former Abbott & Siemens Veteran Gregg Mayer to Lead the Development of the Company’s Industry Partnership Strategy
TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce that the Company has
entered into a consulting agreement with the biomedical industry veteran Gregg Mayer, Founder & Principal of BioCore Strategies, LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and former executive of Abbott
Diagnostics, Siemens and a number of early-stage biopharma and medical device companies, both public and privately held. Mr. Mayer will lead TELO’s efforts to develop and execute the Company’s
industry partnership strategy with Biopharma and Diagnostics industries.
“I have previously collaborated with Gregg and am thrilled to have him onboard leading Telo Genomics efforts to develop the Company’s industry partnership strategy,” said Guido Baechler, TELO Chairman. “Gregg brings 35 years of executive experience in the biomedical industry, particularly in crafting diagnostics-pharma partnerships”.
Mr. Mayer founded BioCore Strategies, LLC in 2010, a Massachusetts-based consultancy to help small/mid-size companies develop and commercialize innovative medical technologies. Since 1984 Mr. Mayer held key executive and expert consulting roles with several pharmaceutical and medical device companies. In these roles, Mr. Mayer focused on the design, development, and commercialization of innovative diagnostics technologies, and has led numerous collaborations with biopharma industry. He was elected Chairman of the Medical Imaging Contrast Agent Association (MICAA), a Washington DC-based lobby group focused on regulatory and reimbursement policy. Gregg earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“I am excited to work with the Telo Genomics team” said Gregg Mayer. “The TeloView technology is unique and innovative, with the added advantage of delivering single-cell analytics to a liquid biopsy platform. These leading-edge characteristics will help in establishing new partnerships with biopharma & diagnostics companies driving precision medicine to identify patients who will benefit from a specific treatment, predict patient response to treatment, and monitor treatment outcomes over time.”
