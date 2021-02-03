Telo Genomics Retains Former Abbott & Siemens Veteran Gregg Mayer to Lead the Development of the Company’s Industry Partnership Strategy

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telo Genomics Corp. (TSX-V: TELO) (the “Company” or “TELO”) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with the biomedical industry veteran Gregg Mayer, Founder & Principal of BioCore Strategies, LLC, Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and former executive of Abbott Diagnostics, Siemens and a number of early-stage biopharma and medical device companies, both public and privately held. Mr. Mayer will lead TELO’s efforts to develop and execute the Company’s industry partnership strategy with Biopharma and Diagnostics industries.



“I have previously collaborated with Gregg and am thrilled to have him onboard leading Telo Genomics efforts to develop the Company’s industry partnership strategy,” said Guido Baechler, TELO Chairman. “Gregg brings 35 years of executive experience in the biomedical industry, particularly in crafting diagnostics-pharma partnerships”.