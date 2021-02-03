An Updated Legal Structure Helps Expand Online Betting Options

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major segments of the online gambling industry are online gaming (i-gaming) and sports betting. Both have proved to be a pandemic proof segment. The sports betting segment in particular has benefited from a continuously improving and friendlier legal infrastructure. For example, a report by the Chicago Sun-Times indicated that New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, spending almost USD 668 Million in August on events including resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the outbreak. As a result of the evident spike in demand, Morgan Stanley reported that it now projects that the domestic sports betting industry will reach revenues of about USD 7 Billion by 2025, a major increase from the USD 5 Billion projected in June 2018 and reiterated last December, Casino.org reports. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT), Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD), Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN)

The shift to a more favorable attitude towards online gambling services is visible across the board. According to data published AGC, nearly 7 in 10 (69%) Americans say that gaming provides a positive benefit to the U.S. economy and 63% agree that the industry provides high-quality jobs. At the local level, 69% say that the industry behaves responsibly in the communities. "Voters are also aware of the importance that gaming tax money plays in funding vital public services, as 76% of voters believe that the industry's tax payments to state and local governments will become even more important in the future due to COVID-related budget shortfalls," the report indicates.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) and Vancouver-based OneComply Inc. announced last month that they have, "entered into a partnership. OneComply, a compliance and licensing solution, will assist FansUnite as they enter additional North American legalized gaming jurisdictions by advising on protocol and strategy.

This move follows the June 2020 announcement by FansUnite of the amalgamation with Vancouver-based Askott Entertainment Inc. to create one of Canada's leading online gaming companies, focused on sports betting, esports wagering, and casino games.