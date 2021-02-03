- The increase in the adoption of hybrid IT and multi-cloud management is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market revenue of Cloud Services Brokerage as well as the improved agility and performance and reduction in the enterprise cost will foster market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cloud Services Brokerage Market" By Platform (Internal Cloud Services Brokerage and External Cloud Services Brokerage), By Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By End Use Industry (Government, Manufacturing, BFSI, Retail and Others) and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Cloud Services Brokerage Market was valued at USD 9.09 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 26.59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.58% from 2021 to 2027.