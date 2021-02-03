 

Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q4 and FY 2020 results

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 February, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) will publish its report for the forth quarter and full-year 2020. Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 13:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

SE: +46 8 566 426 95
UK: +44 3 333 009 263
US: +1 646 722 49 03

Click here to go to the live webcast.

After the live event the webcast will be available on-demand via the same link.

About Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

For more information, please contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations
+ 46 733 666 599
paula.treutiger@sobi.com

Maria Kruse, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations
+ 46 767 248 830
maria.kruse@sobi.com

