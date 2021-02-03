Invitation - Presentation of Sobi's Q4 and FY 2020 results

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 February, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) will publish its report for the forth quarter and full-year 2020. Investors, financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 13:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Guido Oelkers, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.