 

Tetra Tech Acquires Coanda Research & Development Corporation to Expand its High-End Technology Solutions Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a high-end consulting and engineering firm, announced today that it has further expanded its advanced analytics business with the addition of Coanda Research & Development Corporation, based in Burnaby, British Columbia. Coanda brings a suite of industry-leading capabilities to solve complex engineering science problems for commercial customers, across a broad range of industries. Coanda’s research scientists and engineers provide world-class expertise in computational fluid dynamics, physical and predictive modeling, data analytics, process engineering, analytical chemistry, and instrument development.

Coanda’s state-of-the-art in-house research facilities—coupled with advanced scale-up expertise—enable their technical teams to combine analytical simulation with sophisticated lab-scale experiments to facilitate future operational deployment.

“Tetra Tech’s expertise in integrating high-end technologies and advanced analytics in customized solutions for our clients differentiates us in the marketplace today,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of Coanda aligns with our Leading with Science approach and advances our strategy to expand our cutting-edge scientific solutions to support the commercial and industrial sectors.”

Darwin Kiel, Coanda President, said, “Our team is excited to join Tetra Tech and continue solving our clients’ most complex problems. By joining Tetra Tech, we can apply our industry-leading approaches to a wider range of industrial challenges, build multi-disciplinary teams with broadened high-end resources, and provide exciting new opportunities for our employees.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Coanda is joining Tetra Tech’s Commercial/International Services Group.

About Coanda Research & Development Corporation

Coanda is an established industrial research and engineering consulting firm based in Burnaby, British Columbia. Coanda provides applied research and development solutions to commercial and industrial clients’ most challenging issues. For more information about Coanda, please visit coanda.ca, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter (@CoandaResearch) or on Facebook.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, and renewable energy. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Acquires Coanda Research & Development Corporation to Expand its High-End Technology Solutions Services Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a high-end consulting and engineering firm, announced today that it has further expanded its advanced analytics business with the addition of Coanda Research & Development Corporation, based in Burnaby, British …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Tetra Tech Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results
21.01.21
Tetra Tech Wins $25 Million USAID Renewable Energy and Climate Change Contract
06.01.21
Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for First Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call