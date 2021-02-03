 

Emerson Launches Lumity Brand to Help Protect Food, Pharmaceuticals and Commercial Goods

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology and engineering leader, today introduced its new Lumity brand of analytics software and digital solutions to help safeguard critical products like food and temperature-sensitive medications.

Emerson’s Lumity portfolio is connecting a suite of products to create customizable solutions to enable the highest level of visibility and control of consumer goods throughout the entire supply chain. Lumity digital solutions use advanced technologies to monitor environmental factors across pharmaceutical and food supply chains, generating real-time data that enables experts to take fast action when temperature and humidity swings are detected. Products launching in the coming months include:

  • Lumity wireless data logger to help protect temperature- and humidity-sensitive products for health care settings, hospitals and pop-up vaccination sites
  • Lumity facility management solutions, a software and control platform for supermarkets, convenience stores and other food and pharmacy retail locations
  • Lumity remote temperature sensing system for restaurants and foodservice in grocery stores

“Maintaining the integrity and reliability of critical supply chains like vaccines, medicine, and food is increasingly important to the industries and the families we serve around the world,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “The creation of our Lumity brand of monitoring solutions and analytics will help essential industries protect their vital goods from production to the point of sale.”

To preserve quality and safety, many consumer goods – like food and medications – must be kept at precise temperature and humidity levels from creation to consumption. This is especially critical for vaccines, which lose their effectiveness when exposed to conditions outside safe ranges and which require both large-scale distribution and administration. Emerson’s Lumity solutions will offer both monitoring and real-time data across the chain of custody, providing assurance that vital products were kept at safe conditions.

“We’ve collaborated for decades with our leading customers in the cold chain space, and we’ve seen a fast-growing shift toward data-driven solutions that protect the integrity of food and pharmaceutical offerings,” said John Rhodes, group president of Emerson’s cold chain business. “Our Lumity portfolio will enable manufacturers to gather more relevant, real-time data than ever before, driving actionable data insights to optimize the quality and integrity of the supply chain and help safeguard the world’s food and medicine supply.”

For more information, visit Emerson.com/Lumity.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.



