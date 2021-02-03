ZoomInfo Launches ‘Targeted Audiences’ to Optimize Advertising Campaign Precision and Performance

Digital agencies and marketers typically face challenges in collecting high-quality, complete B2B audience data. Most widely available contact information for companies and their employees is either inaccurate, incomplete, or outdated, which means many digital agencies and marketers deliver their messages to the wrong people altogether.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of Targeted Audiences , a new product that gives digital agencies and marketers the ability to target their ideal customers with unprecedented accuracy. Marking its expansion deeper into the marketing and advertising space, ZoomInfo’s industry-leading B2B data allows advertisers to leverage professional contact and company information to create campaigns with unmatched precision and enhanced performance.

Targeted Audiences provides persona-based demographic inputs such as department and management level. It also offers in-depth B2B insights, including firmographic information about companies such as revenue, employee size, headcount growth, and industry. These new audience filters enable marketers to deliver their messages to the right people at the right time.

With Targeted Audiences, marketers can now tap into persona and individual contributor data to identify audience segments that they would not have been able to create previously. For example, colleges and universities can pinpoint individual contributors and managers who work at companies that offer tuition reimbursement. Luxury brands that want to connect with C-suite executives at companies with more than 100 employees can reach their target market with precision. For the first time ever, financial advisory firms can target ads to all director-level employees at companies that recently went public.

“Targeted Audiences allows marketers to build strategic campaigns based on contact and company information and creates new levels of granularity in B2B audience data that have never before existed on the market,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO.

For more information, please visit the ZoomInfo Targeted Audiences page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005155/en/