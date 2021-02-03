 

Model N Study Improved Channel Data Optimizes Sales and Profitability for High-Tech and B2B Software Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced findings from a new research study covering revenue management and channel strategy within high-tech manufacturing and B2B software companies. Model N commissioned a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, which polled 211 senior leaders responsible for revenue management and channel strategy and obtained their feedback on the state of channel processes as well as what actions companies are taking to extend the effectiveness of their channel programs.

The survey found that automating channel revenue processes across systems is difficult for firms to accomplish even though they see it as extremely valuable. Greater than 70% of respondents stated that solution based incentive management, automated channel data management, and automated MDF management would be very valuable when optimizing channel revenue processes. Additionally, greater than 65% of leaders place the same value on automated rebate management, channel partner portals, and automated channel management, making it clear that high tech executives place a high value on technology features that can interoperate across data and organizational silos.

Revenue management concerns feature prominently across the software and high-tech sectors. The research revealed the following obstacles when it comes to optimizing sales decisions and profitability:

  • Short product lifecycles (53%)
  • Lack of recognition/appreciation that sales data quality is an obstacle (52%)
  • Reliance on manual tools and/or processes (33%)
  • Lack of a unified view of channel sales data and activities (32%)
  • Technology silos (29%)
  • Inconsistent sales data entry (28%)
  • Poor data integration/merging capabilities (27%)

“This new study and survey findings show that the crisis in channel automation is real. In many cases data is siloed, and a lack of common understanding around channel revenue processes exists,” said Model N’s SVP and GM of High Tech, Chanan Greenberg. “Numerous high-tech and B2B software companies are literally flying blind due to siloed systems and processes. They’re leaving money on the table, because they don’t possess the proper tools to gather the timely, accurate and actionable channel sales information which can make a big difference when it comes to protecting margins and revenue streams.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Model N Study Improved Channel Data Optimizes Sales and Profitability for High-Tech and B2B Software Companies Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced findings from a new research study covering revenue management and channel strategy within high-tech manufacturing and B2B software companies. Model N …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
Model N Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
07.01.21
Octapharma Selects Model N Revenue Cloud for Life Sciences