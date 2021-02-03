Stride Kicks Off $10 Million Scholarship Investment with Inaugural Private Academy Awards

“For 20 years, Stride has been committed to making high-quality education accessible to all students, and that includes removing racial and economic barriers,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride. “A stronger, more inclusive nation begins with economic empowerment, academic equity, and career readiness for all, and we are proud to extend that opportunity to more students through this new scholarship.”

Stride, Inc. (formerly K12 Inc.; NYSE: LRN) has selected 47 recipients for the first round of its multi-year $10 million investment in We Stand Together Scholarships , an initiative aimed to improve access to education options for underserved Black students of all ages. This inaugural cohort will receive tuition-free full-time enrollment at K12 Private Academy for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.

The We Stand Together Scholarship was launched as part of Stride’s commitment to institute a series of company-wide initiatives that support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education. This first group of recipients comes from 14 states and span kindergarten through 11th grade. Students will receive tuition-free enrollment for the remainder of the school year, along with the materials and technology needed to complete their online courses. The inaugural scholarship was open to students who identify as Black, and recipients were chosen based on factors including their demonstrated academic achievement, educational and life goals, and financial need.

“We’re honored to expand our ability to provide a quality, online education for our students,” said Leslie Smith, Head of School at K12 Private Academy. “Every student, regardless of race or income, should have access to a school dedicated to helping them succeed, especially during a pandemic when education plans have been disrupted for so many.”

K12 Private Academy provides students and families with an inclusive private school option delivered through live online classes led by experienced teachers who share a passion for meeting the personalized needs of students. In addition to core curriculum, through the school’s Destinations Career Academy, students in grades six through twelve can get a head start on future college and career paths with specialized career-focused courses and counseling support.

Stride’s We Stand Together Scholarship is part of a multi-year $10 million commitment to support scholarships for Black students in primary, secondary, and higher education. Future cohorts will include additional scholarships to K12 Private Academy, as well as to higher education institutions. The company’s other commitments include developing socially conscious legal and law enforcement career pathways of study, interactive courses on the history of systemic racism, expanding the number of Black teachers employed by Stride, and creating new civic and volunteer efforts for Stride employees.

More information on Stride’s commitments to equity in education can be found at https://www.stridelearning.com/responsibility-inclusion.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – formerly K12 Inc. – we are reimagining lifelong learning as a rich, deeply personal experience that prepares learners for tomorrow. Since its inception, Stride has been committed to removing barriers that impact academic equity and to providing high-quality education for anyone—particularly those in underserved communities. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. Providing a solution to the widening skills gap in the workplace and student loan crisis, Stride equips students with real world skills for in-demand jobs with career learning. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

