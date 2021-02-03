 

Super Bowl Ad for Inspiration4 Invites Viewers to Join World’s First All-Civilian Mission to Space

Inspiration4, scheduled to become the world's first all-civilian mission to space later this year, will introduce itself to the public and extend an invitation to the stars this Sunday on one of the biggest stages Earth has to offer – the broadcast of Super Bowl LV.

The Inspiration4 Super Bowl commercial ends with an invitation for viewers to go to space, and to visit the mission’s website, www.inspiration4.com, to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

A 30-second commercial, which highlights the milestone event in human space exploration and announces the opportunity for two people to join the four-person crew, will run during the first quarter of CBS's national broadcast of the game. The release of the spot today follows Monday’s announcement of the Inspiration4 mission at SpaceX headquarters and the humanitarian and charitable message Inspiration4 intends to deliver.

Entitled "Join Us" and expected to reach a viewing audience in excess of 100 million people, the ad revolves around simple but elegant close-up shots of an authentic SpaceX Suit, adorned with a patch representing the mission’s four pillars – Leadership, Hope, Generosity and Prosperity. As the camera moves across the suit, the voice-over intones, “This fall Inspiration4 launches as the first all-civilian mission to space, and you could be on board.” The commercial ends with an invitation for viewers to go to space, and to visit the mission’s website, www.inspiration4.com, to learn more.

The commercial was fittingly directed by the actress, producer and director Bryce Dallas Howard, for whom space has held a personal fascination since childhood. She is the eldest daughter of actor and filmmaker Ron Howard, who directed the iconic and Academy Award-winning film “Apollo 13,” a profile in courage of the ill-fated third lunar landing in 1970. In addition to her acting credits, Howard has also directed episodes of “The Mandalorian.”

Howard’s direction of “Join Us” is accentuated by unexpected and inviting music and voice-over. A fresh and enchanting take on the timeless lullaby “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” is provided by Celeste, a British-Jamaican singer and songwriter who won the BBC’s “Sound of 2020” poll and the BRIT Awards’ “Rising Star” prize last year. Her debut album, “Not Your Muse,” was released last week via Interscope Records. Voice-over was provided by Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

