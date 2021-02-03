 

Pulse Biosciences Announces FDA Clearance for the CellFX System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the CellFX System for dermatologic procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. In the coming weeks a controlled commercial launch in the U.S. will begin with a group of selected Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in aesthetic dermatology.

“The CellFX System offers a unique non-thermal mechanism that in my experience can clear epidermal and mid-dermal cellular structures without damaging the non-cellular dermal collagen, which can lead to remarkable improvements in common skin problems that I see every day,” said Brian Zelickson, MD, Founder and Medical Director, Zel Skin and Laser Specialists in Edina, Minnesota. “We look forward to adding the CellFX System to our practice and foresee a promising future of new applications for this versatile technology platform.”

The CellFX System is a multi-application platform that harnesses the Company’s proprietary NPS technology delivering nano-second pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. NPS technology provides the ability to clear unwanted cellular structures while limiting collateral damage to the surrounding healthy skin, resulting in the potential to clear cellular skin structures with aesthetically pleasing outcomes.

“FDA clearance for the CellFX System is a tremendous achievement for Pulse Biosciences. We received the indication we were pursuing and believe this will be the first of many in this stepwise approach with FDA. This continued progress on our regulatory strategy, following the recent receipt of the CE mark, is another strong validation of the safety and efficacy of our technology. We are proud of our team and thankful to the investigators and FDA for their diligent efforts as part of this accomplishment,” said Darrin Uecker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Biosciences. “We look forward to proceeding with our Controlled Launch program with KOLs in the United States. This measured approach to launching the CellFX System is our top priority for 2021 and will be key to long-term commercial success of the CellFX platform.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pulse Biosciences Announces FDA Clearance for the CellFX System Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a novel bioelectric medicine company progressing Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the CellFX System for dermatologic procedures …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Pulse Biosciences Announces CE Mark Approval for CellFX System
12.01.21
Pulse Biosciences Updates on CellFX System Regulatory and Clinical Study Progress
05.01.21
Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Announces Redemption of Warrants