 

Luminar to Redeem Public Warrants; Expects to Receive Up to $153 Million

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR; LAZRW) (“Luminar” or the “Company”), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that holders of its 13,333,309 outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of its Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the “Class A Common Stock”) will have until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 5, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. The Public Warrants are exercisable for an aggregate of 13,333,309 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per share, representing a total of approximately $153.3 million in potential proceeds to Luminar. Pursuant to the terms of the agreements governing the rights of the holders of the Public Warrants, Luminar is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”) if the last sales price of the Class A Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty (20) trading days within the thirty (30) trading-day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised immediately after 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 5, 2021 will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Public Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.01 per Public Warrant. Holders of Public Warrants in “street name” should immediately contact their broker to determine their broker’s procedure for exercising their Public Warrants since the process to exercise is voluntary.

The Public Warrants were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of January 31, 2019 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (f/k/a Gores Metropoulos, Inc.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”). Warrants to purchase Class A Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

None of Luminar, its board of directors or employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder of the Public Warrants as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising any Public Warrants.

The shares of Class A Common Stock underlying the Public Warrants have been registered by Luminar under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and are covered by a registration statement filed on Form S‑1 with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (Registration No. 333‑251657).

