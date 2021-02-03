The Hartford Named A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality For 13th Year

“We are proud of our long history of supporting and advocating for the LGBTQ community,” said Lori Rodden, chief human resources officer at The Hartford. “At The Hartford, we want employees to bring all the elements of who they are to work — their backgrounds, cultures, experiences, passions and interests. Receiving this recognition again is a testament to our continued focus on sustaining a workplace where every employee is empowered to engage and contribute to the company’s long-term success.”

The Hartford has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. This marks the 13th year The Hartford has received this recognition.

The company has a long-standing commitment to engaging in LGBTQ advocacy. PRIDE, which was founded in 1996 and was the first of the company’s nine employee resource groups, champions the growth and development of its members by providing the company with a center of expertise for LGBTQ awareness, networking and business practices. For more information, visit http://thehartford.com/our-company/diversity.

The 2021 CEI evaluates companies based on a list of detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. The Hartford’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About The Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at @TheHartford_PR.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read The Hartford’s legal notice.

HIG-C

Some of the statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Investors should consider the important risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ. These important risks and uncertainties include those discussed in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q, and the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update this release, which speaks as of the date issued.

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_PR and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005554/en/