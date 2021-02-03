 

Ouster Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Lux Modus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a long-term supply agreement with Calgary-based Lux Modus, a provider of pioneering technology solutions to the Canadian oil and gas sector. Under the multi-year supply agreement, the two companies also announced a distribution agreement enabling Lux Modus to re-sell Ouster sensors when engaged and bidding on projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005568/en/

An Ouster OS1 sensor on a Lux Modus truck mount. (Photo: Business Wire)

An Ouster OS1 sensor on a Lux Modus truck mount. (Photo: Business Wire)

In December 2020, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lux Modus uses advanced mobile lidar and imagery to survey and map oil and gas pipelines during construction. Using this detailed data, construction managers and operators are able to identify and correct construction issues, saving time and reducing costs, as well as support long-term integrity and quality assurance.

Ouster’s digital lidar sensors are an excellent fit for the demanding environments Lux Modus operates in. Combining high performance with cold weather performance and real-world reliability, Ouster’s sensors help keep Lux Modus’s platform operational.

“Lux Modus is a fantastic partner, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with them,” said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. “Industrial automation is a massive opportunity today, and we anticipate it expanding to $9.4 billion by 2030. This agreement underscores the breadth of applications that Ouster’s digital lidar technology can serve with its unique combination of size, weight, power, performance, and affordability.”

“As we began work on version three of our LuxGear platform, we looked for a long-term lidar technology partner to support us as we grow. We quickly realized that Ouster was going to be the ideal technology partner, and the OS1 sensor is a perfect fit for our technology suite. The OS1 has allowed us to rapidly advance our platform and improve reliability to operate in the often-harsh conditions of the Canadian oil and gas industry,” said Joseph Hlady, President of Lux Modus.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: OUSTER Inc - Hersteller von hochauflösenden LiDAR-Sensoren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ouster Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Lux Modus Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a long-term supply agreement with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titan Medical Announces Us $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
12
OUSTER Inc - Hersteller von hochauflösenden LiDAR-Sensoren