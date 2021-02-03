Ouster Signs Multi-Year Supply Agreement with Lux Modus

Ouster, Inc. (“Ouster”) a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive industries, today announced that it has signed a long-term supply agreement with Calgary-based Lux Modus, a provider of pioneering technology solutions to the Canadian oil and gas sector. Under the multi-year supply agreement, the two companies also announced a distribution agreement enabling Lux Modus to re-sell Ouster sensors when engaged and bidding on projects.

An Ouster OS1 sensor on a Lux Modus truck mount. (Photo: Business Wire)

In December 2020, Ouster entered into a definitive merger agreement with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CLA) (“CLA”) in a transaction that would result in Ouster being listed on the NYSE. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lux Modus uses advanced mobile lidar and imagery to survey and map oil and gas pipelines during construction. Using this detailed data, construction managers and operators are able to identify and correct construction issues, saving time and reducing costs, as well as support long-term integrity and quality assurance.

Ouster’s digital lidar sensors are an excellent fit for the demanding environments Lux Modus operates in. Combining high performance with cold weather performance and real-world reliability, Ouster’s sensors help keep Lux Modus’s platform operational.

“Lux Modus is a fantastic partner, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with them,” said Angus Pacala, Co-Founder and CEO of Ouster. “Industrial automation is a massive opportunity today, and we anticipate it expanding to $9.4 billion by 2030. This agreement underscores the breadth of applications that Ouster’s digital lidar technology can serve with its unique combination of size, weight, power, performance, and affordability.”

“As we began work on version three of our LuxGear platform, we looked for a long-term lidar technology partner to support us as we grow. We quickly realized that Ouster was going to be the ideal technology partner, and the OS1 sensor is a perfect fit for our technology suite. The OS1 has allowed us to rapidly advance our platform and improve reliability to operate in the often-harsh conditions of the Canadian oil and gas industry,” said Joseph Hlady, President of Lux Modus.