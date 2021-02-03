Silgan Announces New Senior Secured Notes Offering

Silgan Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced today that it plans to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes maturing in 2026, subject to favorable market conditions. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the U.S. subsidiaries of Silgan that guarantee obligations under Silgan’s senior secured credit facility. Silgan plans to use the net proceeds from this notes offering to prepay a portion of its outstanding term loans under its senior secured credit facility.

The notes being offered by Silgan will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, or under any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful.