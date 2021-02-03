 

Reed’s Inc. Expands North America Distribution in Partnership with Unique Foods (Canada) Inc.

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), America’s #1 ginger company, today announces a distribution partnership with Unique Foods Inc. to expand the company’s retail footprint throughout Canada.

The new master agreement between Reed’s Inc. and Unique Foods, Canada’s leading distributor for healthy beverages, will establish a larger presence for the company’s world-famous Reed’s Ginger Beer and Virgil’s, their line of handcrafted, all-natural sodas. The strategic partnerships will provide increased availability for Reed’s Ginger Beer in both Extra and Original varieties, and Virgil’s handcrafted sodas, in Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry and Orange Cream flavors, across all channels of business in Canada.

“We are thrilled to launch this new partnership with Unique Foods, and we look forward to further developing our Reed’s and Virgil’s brand presence and availability in Canada,” shared Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc. “Consumers are looking for all-natural and healthier beverages, and this enhanced distribution infrastructure now brings our portfolio to a wider audience in the Canadian marketplace.”  

Providing the better-for-you alternatives that consumers have been seeking, Reed’s Ginger Beer is crafted with REAL fresh ginger root, natural fruit juices, honey and spices in a Jamaican-inspired recipe, while Virgil’s handcrafted sodas delivers bold, classic flavors without the preservatives, artificial colors, or GMO-sourced ingredients.

“In our 25th year of business, we’re excited to be partnering with Reed’s and Virgil’s, and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them,” stated Jon Silver, President of Unique Foods. “For over two decades, we have specialized in importing specialty, high-end & healthy products to Canada, and Reed’s Inc. couldn’t be a better fit to join our beverage portfolio.”

To learn more about Reed's Inc., please visit the Reed's website and the Virgil’s website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's on Reed’s Twitter, Reed’s Instagram, and Reed’s Facebook (@drinkreeds), and Virgil’s on Virgil’s Twitter, Virgil’s Instagram, and Virgil’s Facebook (@drinkvirgils).

About Reed's, Inc.

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's #1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

About Unique Foods (Canada) Inc.

Founded in 1996, our vision is to continually adapt to the changing retail landscape of the beverage industry. We specialize in importing a portfolio of specialty, premium and high-end beverages that meet the ever-changing needs of the Canadian consumer. Our infrastructure is set up to effectively service all types of businesses across the retail landscape. We are focused on enhancing the brand equity for our portfolio products, with a focus on marketing and service.

Media Contact:
5W Public Relations
reeds@5wpr.com
212.999.5585

 




