 

Nass Valley Gateway Announces It Will Launch Its Newly Renovated Website on February 15th, 2021

January analytics show Nass Valley’s CBD Product Lines are converting at a .57% increase on their e-commerce sites over December’s results.

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”), distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, is pleased to announce it will launch its newly renovated website on February 15th, 2021. The optimized website will feature Nass Valley Gardens’ 22 new product SKUs, while providing a seamless, more user-friendly experience for web traffic. Brandon Gil, President of Gil Ventures, Nass Valley Gardens’ digital agency, stated, “This newly designed website is an essential element of the increased investment across Nass Valley’s entire e-commerce strategy.”

Gil also added, “January’s analysis showed a .57% increase in conversion rate which resulted in a 65% increase in sales over December’s results.” 

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

