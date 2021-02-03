 

Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX Best 50, a ranking of the top performing companies on the OTCQX in the prior calendar year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

Standard Lithium’s CEO Robert Mintak states, ”On behalf of the senior management and Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and a big shout-out to the entire Standard Lithium team who have effectively managed to work and deliver significant project milestones during this truly unprecedented year.”

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit
https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.
Standard Lithium (TSXV: SLL) is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas. The Demonstration Plant utilizes the Company’s proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from LANXESS’ tailbrine. The Demonstration Plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies. The scalable, environmentally-friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

