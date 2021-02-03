NXP Launches Flexible IoT Cloud Platform to Securely Manage and Connect Edge Devices

News Highlights



New, comprehensive EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform is designed for zero-touch, secure deployment and security maintenance of IoT devices over the entire device lifecycle

EdgeLock 2GO is integrated with the EdgeLock SE050 secure element to deliver an end-to-end security solution, from edge to cloud, for IoT device manufacturers and service providers

The flexible IoT service platform lets customers control access to their devices and choose from a range of options that optimize costs while providing advanced device security



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), a global provider of secure Internet-of-Things (IoT) embedded solutions serving customers across a broad spectrum of applications and markets, today introduced its new EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform for easy, secure deployment and management of IoT devices and services. The new IoT security platform is integrated with NXP’s Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certified EdgeLock SE050 secure element to protect IoT devices at the edge and securely connect them to one or multiple clouds and service providers.

“EdgeLock 2GO provides a full range of choices and options that optimize the costs around credential and device management, while delivering advanced device security for companies operating in the IoT,” said Philippe Dubois, Vice President and General Manager of Secure Edge Identification at NXP Semiconductors. “The platform provides a highly flexible approach to IoT security that protects edge devices connecting to services and maintains edge device security throughout its entire lifecycle.”

Streamlined and secure credential and lifecycle management

The EdgeLock 2GO platform, combined with NXP’s embedded EdgeLock SE050 secure element for advanced key protection and management, delivers end-to-end security–from chip to cloud–based on a certified Trust Anchor. The EdgeLock SE050 makes it easy to implement advanced security, and EdgeLock 2GO streamlines secure cloud onboarding and access to IoT devices from different service providers. It also simplifies application credential management with zero-touch connectivity to public and private clouds, edge computing platforms and infrastructure. NXP’s combination of secure element hardware and EdgeLock 2GO services makes it possible to manage security independently from device manufacturers and the supply chain.