 

NXP Launches Flexible IoT Cloud Platform to Securely Manage and Connect Edge Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  46   |   |   

News Highlights

  • New, comprehensive EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform is designed for zero-touch, secure deployment and security maintenance of IoT devices over the entire device lifecycle
  • EdgeLock 2GO is integrated with the EdgeLock SE050 secure element to deliver an end-to-end security solution, from edge to cloud, for IoT device manufacturers and service providers
  • The flexible IoT service platform lets customers control access to their devices and choose from a range of options that optimize costs while providing advanced device security

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), a global provider of secure Internet-of-Things (IoT) embedded solutions serving customers across a broad spectrum of applications and markets, today introduced its new EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform for easy, secure deployment and management of IoT devices and services. The new IoT security platform is integrated with NXP’s Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certified EdgeLock SE050 secure element to protect IoT devices at the edge and securely connect them to one or multiple clouds and service providers.

“EdgeLock 2GO provides a full range of choices and options that optimize the costs around credential and device management, while delivering advanced device security for companies operating in the IoT,” said Philippe Dubois, Vice President and General Manager of Secure Edge Identification at NXP Semiconductors. “The platform provides a highly flexible approach to IoT security that protects edge devices connecting to services and maintains edge device security throughout its entire lifecycle.”

Streamlined and secure credential and lifecycle management
The EdgeLock 2GO platform, combined with NXP’s embedded EdgeLock SE050 secure element for advanced key protection and management, delivers end-to-end security–from chip to cloud–based on a certified Trust Anchor. The EdgeLock SE050 makes it easy to implement advanced security, and EdgeLock 2GO streamlines secure cloud onboarding and access to IoT devices from different service providers. It also simplifies application credential management with zero-touch connectivity to public and private clouds, edge computing platforms and infrastructure. NXP’s combination of secure element hardware and EdgeLock 2GO services makes it possible to manage security independently from device manufacturers and the supply chain.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXP Launches Flexible IoT Cloud Platform to Securely Manage and Connect Edge Devices News Highlights New, comprehensive EdgeLock 2GO IoT service platform is designed for zero-touch, secure deployment and security maintenance of IoT devices over the entire device lifecycleEdgeLock 2GO is integrated with the EdgeLock SE050 secure …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
NXP Semiconductors Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
01.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Nach deutlichem Rücksetzer freundlich erwartet
18.01.21
NXP Unlocks the 6GHz Spectrum with a Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band Chipset for Access Devices
14.01.21
NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Financial Results
11.01.21
NXP Announces the BlueBox 3.0 Development Platform for Safe Automotive High-Performance Computing
09.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 01/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.07.20
329
NXP Semiconductors