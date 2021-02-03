 

AXIM Biotechnologies Begins Clinical Trials on Its ImmunoPass Rapid Diagnostic Test With Vaccine Recipients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 15:00  |  48   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the initiation of clinical trials for ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.

As a variety of COVID-19 vaccines begin rolling out to the general public, immunity monitoring is starting to play a critical role in determining whether the vaccine is effective, for how long, and when it is time to get a booster shot. Since immunity to the virus is not anticipated to last forever, the immunity monitoring could continue for many years even after widespread vaccination throughout the world.

Measuring neutralizing antibodies in people after vaccination may give a better look at how vaccine responses hold up over time. That way, when levels of neutralizing antibodies eventually dip, researchers will have a sense of when they're unacceptably low and a revaccination is needed.

The most widely used antibody tests on the market today do not specifically identify neutralizing antibodies. Instead, they measure a large family of antibodies that bind to various parts of the virus, but not necessarily neutralize it. To address this shortcoming, AXIM Biotech developed a patent-pending rapid diagnostic test called ImmunoPass, which is specifically focused on measuring the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells. The test is based on blocking the interaction between human cell receptors and the viral spike protein that mimics the virus neutralization process in the body.

AXIM’s ImmunoPass has shown a significantly better statistical correlation with SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assays than the currently available antibody tests. Since the rapid test agrees well with live virus-based assays, it could serve as an effective low-cost alternative to lab-based assays for monitoring large numbers of vaccine recipients for neutralizing antibodies.

Although clinical trials indicated that COVID-19 vaccines may be remarkably successful, even 95 percent effectiveness will leave millions of Americans unprotected. Neutralizing antibody testing may help determine efficacy and should help indicate whether a person is protected against the virus.

About AXIM Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXIM Biotechnologies Begins Clinical Trials on Its ImmunoPass Rapid Diagnostic Test With Vaccine Recipients SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
AXIM Biotechnologies Releases Preprint Manuscript Describing the Development of Company’s Rapid Point-of-Care Test That Measures COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibodies