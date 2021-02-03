AXIM Biotechnologies Begins Clinical Trials on Its ImmunoPass Rapid Diagnostic Test With Vaccine Recipients

As a variety of COVID-19 vaccines begin rolling out to the general public, immunity monitoring is starting to play a critical role in determining whether the vaccine is effective, for how long, and when it is time to get a booster shot. Since immunity to the virus is not anticipated to last forever, the immunity monitoring could continue for many years even after widespread vaccination throughout the world.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the initiation of clinical trials for ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.

Measuring neutralizing antibodies in people after vaccination may give a better look at how vaccine responses hold up over time. That way, when levels of neutralizing antibodies eventually dip, researchers will have a sense of when they're unacceptably low and a revaccination is needed.

The most widely used antibody tests on the market today do not specifically identify neutralizing antibodies. Instead, they measure a large family of antibodies that bind to various parts of the virus, but not necessarily neutralize it. To address this shortcoming, AXIM Biotech developed a patent-pending rapid diagnostic test called ImmunoPass, which is specifically focused on measuring the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells. The test is based on blocking the interaction between human cell receptors and the viral spike protein that mimics the virus neutralization process in the body.

AXIM’s ImmunoPass has shown a significantly better statistical correlation with SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assays than the currently available antibody tests. Since the rapid test agrees well with live virus-based assays, it could serve as an effective low-cost alternative to lab-based assays for monitoring large numbers of vaccine recipients for neutralizing antibodies.

Although clinical trials indicated that COVID-19 vaccines may be remarkably successful, even 95 percent effectiveness will leave millions of Americans unprotected. Neutralizing antibody testing may help determine efficacy and should help indicate whether a person is protected against the virus.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

Founded in 2014, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells. Additionally, the Company is developing rapid diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer and proprietary small molecules drugs to treat cancer and block metastasis. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.