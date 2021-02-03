 

“Willy’s Wonderland” Trailer for Nicolas Cage Thriller Becomes Screen Media Ventures’ Most Viewed Trailer Ever

In Just Over a Week “Willy’s Wonderland” Trailer Has Generated Over 15 Million Impressions for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Ventures

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Screen Media Ventures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, announced today the trailer for the upcoming February 12, 2021 PVOD (premium video-on-demand) release of horror thriller Willy’s Wonderland, starring Nicolas Cage with Emily Tosta, Ric Reitz, Chris Warner, and Beth Grant, has generated over 15 million impressions across YouTube and social media platforms, the most in the history of the company.

The Landmark Studio Group feature is directed by Kevin Lewis from a screenplay written by G.O. Parsons. In Willy’s Wonderland, a quiet loner (Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay for the repairs he needs, he agrees to spend the night cleaning Willy’s Wonderland, an abandoned family fun center. But this wonderland has a dark secret that the “The Janitor” is about to discover. He soon finds himself trapped inside Willy's and locked in an epic battle with the possessed animatronic mascots that roam the halls. To survive, he must fight his way through each of them.

“Fans of Nicolas Cage will not be disappointed by his latest feature film, Willy’s Wonderland, as he battles animatronic mascots in this multi-genre feature that is high-octane fun, and we already see the anticipation of this release with the spectacular response we are receiving to the trailers and social media initiatives with over 15 million impressions to date and counting,” stated David Ozer, CEO, Landmark.

“The feedback we are seeing in anticipation of the launch of Willy’s Wonderland has shattered our expectations. We are excited to introduce the worldwide market to this fun film February 12th,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media.

Willy’s Wonderland is produced by Nicolas Cage, Mike Nilon, Grant Cramer, Jeremy Daniel Davis, David Ozer and Bryan Lord. The executive producers are Tim Rouhana, David Nagelberg, David Fannon, Mark Damon, Seth Needle, Tamara Birkemoe, Adam Rifkin, Victor Perillo, Scott Harbert, and Jake Seal. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Ventures, LLC, the film’s global distributor, has sold into key territories around the world, including U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.

