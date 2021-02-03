Data Storage Corporation Partners with VACAVA to Bring Fast and Reliable Application Development to the DSC Cloud

VACAVA is the creator of RapidBIZ, a simple to use, integrated cloud application development and delivery platform. At its core, RapidBIZ is a Java-based application framework designed to help IT professionals repurpose existing business logic and databases and use them to power new applications. The software has several components that tackle specific functions, including database connectors for DB2 for i and other databases; REST and SOAP-based APIs; a workflow engine; a Tomcat Web application server; and pre-built “Smart Screens” that leverage HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript technologies.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced a new technology alliance with VACAVA Inc. (“VACAVA”).

RapidBIZ delivers new IT productivity gains with:

No code application development and deployment for operational users.





Easy to use pre-built/pre-tested application components assembled via a graphical drag and drop interface. Application process experts, architects and developers can quickly assemble and modify applications.





Strong database, security, and code extension capabilities allow developers to tackle complex requirements efficiently.





Cloud-hosted development, test, and production environment eliminates the headaches and expense of in-house servers.



Working together, DSC and VACAVA bring quick, useful, and pertinent application development and deployment tools to companies on any platform for solving unique business challenges through tried, true, and tested technology that saves money and helps to better manage resources.

DSC’s cloud customer base can now quickly identify areas of improvement, determine the essential and pertinent business rules and best practices, and together with RapidBIZ create solutions that are affordable, easily deployable, and in service within a few weeks.

Terry Bird, VACAVA Founder and Managing Partner, stated, "This is a fantastic opportunity for VACAVA to expand awareness of RapidBIZ while bringing effective problem-solving tools to the DSC Cloud and their clients. RapidBIZ was built by VACAVA to address custom application development business requirements. Applications can be built up to 80% faster and more efficiently than with traditional methods – that coupled with RapidBIZ Self Service, gives both operational and application developers the ability to get what they need when they need it.”