Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable, the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, are scheduled to attend upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference 2021
February 10, 2021
Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
March 3, 2021
Attendees: Amit Yoran and Steve Vintz

2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
March 9, 2021
Attendee: Steve Vintz

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Investor Inquiries:
investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com




