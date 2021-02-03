 

Skye Bioscience to Participate in Investment Conferences in February

San Diego, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced that members of its leadership team will present at several upcoming investment events in February, including the Small-Cap Growth Investor Conference, the Money Show February Virtual Expo, and the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place virtually.

Small Cap Growth Investor Conference
Punit Dhillon, CEO of Skye Bioscience, will present a company overview at the Small Cap Growth Investor Conference on February 4, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Presentation Time:  3:30 PM EST

Registration link: https://bit.ly/2MLt2FP

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

For more information about this event, please visit: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Money Show February Virtual Expo
Mr. Dhillon will also present a company overview at the Money Show February Virtual Expo to be held on February 16-19, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 18

Presentation Time: 11:20 AM EST

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/36t4IiX

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.moneyshow.com/online-events/.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Karam Takhar, VP of Corporate Development & Investor Relations of Skye Bioscience, will present a company overview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on February 25, 2021. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 25

Presentation Time: 10:40 AM EST

Registration Link: http://bit.ly/3arwtcD

For more information about this event, please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/virtual/.

About Skye Bioscience, Inc.
Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead molecule, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated potential as a new class of therapy to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure that is superior to currently available drugs. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com.  

CONTACT
Karam Takhar
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Email: ir@skyebioscience.com
Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, relocation of corporate headquarters, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


