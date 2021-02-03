 

Advances In Technology & Decreasing Costs Leading to Increased Use Of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Delivering Medical Products

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in technology and decreasing costs have led to an increased use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by the military and civilian sectors. The use of UAVs in commerce is restricted by US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations, but the FAA is drafting new regulations that are expected to expand commercial applications. Currently, the transportation of medical goods in times of critical need is limited to wheeled motor vehicles and manned aircraft, options that can be costly and slow. There is a growing demand for the use of UAVs to deliver medical products and devices, including blood derivatives and pharmaceuticals, to hospitals, mass casualty scenes, and offshore vessels in times of critical demand. A recent report from ResearchAndMarkets projected that the global medical supply delivery service market size is expected to reach USD 96.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The increasing need for quick and secure transportation of supplies, devices, samples and specimens for testing and reducing logistics costs are some of the major factors driving the market.  Active stocks in the markets this week include Amazon.com, Inc.  (NASDAQ: AMZN), Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: PLRTF) (CSE: PRT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS).

The ResearchAndMarkets report continued: "Based on the application, the medical supplies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the increasing need for faster delivery of medicines required at the time of natural calamities and emergencies. On the other hand, the emergency services segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for ambulance drones to deliver various drugs and devices in emergencies… The rising demand for courier services to transport lab specimens, paperwork, prescription medications, lab work, infusion medicine, and equipment are driving the market growth. On the other hand, drones delivery segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, owing to the rising adoption of drones to transport blood and blood components during emergencies and disease outbreaks."

