Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing on February 8, 2021

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GFX.U) (the “Company”) announced today that commencing on February 8, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “GFX.U,” and the Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “GFX” and “GFX WS,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants.

