Worthington Industries introduces ThermaGuard hydrogen cylinders, a new solution for transporting and storing high-pressure hydrogen gas

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) today announced the release of ThermaGuard hydrogen cylinders, a new product optimized to meet the unique needs of hydrogen fuel. Meticulously developed using Worthington’s aerospace-grade standards, ThermaGuard hydrogen cylinders are proven to be a more efficient means of transporting and storing high-pressure hydrogen gas.



“Today is an exciting day as we introduce ThermaGuard hydrogen cylinders to the market,” said John H. McConnell II, director of North American High-Pressure Cylinders for Worthington Industries. “Our extensive cross-market experience and research and development of high-pressure composite cylinders has led to a product that enables our customers to extend capacity for hydrogen fuel transportation with faster filling, longer cylinder life and lower equipment and fuel costs. These cylinders will provide sustainable vehicle powertrain and infrastructure developers new opportunities to unlock savings within the hydrogen supply chain.”