 

Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Filing of Its Proxy Statement Ahead of Special Meeting for Proposed Merger With New Fortress Energy

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) (“GMLP”) announces that it filed its proxy statement with the SEC on February 2, 2021, ahead of the special meeting of its unitholders scheduled to take place on February 24, 2021. At the special meeting, the holders of GMLP’s common units will vote on the previously announced proposed merger of GMLP and an indirect subsidiary of New Fortress Energy Inc. (“NFE”), as contemplated by GMLP’s Third Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership dated October 31, 2017.  As previously announced, GMLP common unitholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2021 will receive notice of the special meeting and be entitled to vote at the special meeting.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “believe”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “will be”, “will continue”, “will likely result”, “plan”, “intend” or words or phrases of similar meanings. Such statements are generally not historical in nature and specifically include statements about GMLP’s plans, strategies, business prospects and changes and trends in the business in which it operates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to NFE’s proposed merger with GMLP and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond GMLP’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for GMLP to predict all of these factors. Further, GMLP cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

