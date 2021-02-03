Trade360 maintains stock trading integrity

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Among increasing market hype, following the events of

the last few days surrounding the GME (Gamestop) stock, global multi asset

trading provider Trade360 wishes to announce that no changes or restrictions

were put on buying or selling of shares through its platform.



During the last few trading days, several major online brokers limited traders'

ability to buy shares of Gamestop, which was being subjected to a "short

squeeze" by members of the reddit community r/wallstreetbets.







lead to concerns and allegations from the above-mentioned online community

regarding market manipulation. These voices increased when other well known

providers, run into technical difficulties forcing traders to close losing

positions and sell their stocks unwillingly.



Trade360.com continues to allow buying and selling of stocks, including GME, AMC

and BB without limitations and assures all current and potential clients that no

intervention in trading patterns will be made.



Founded in 2013, Trade360 is a leading CFD trading provider, regulated

throughout the European Union and Australia. The company offers a wide range of

products and services designed to level the financial playing field by providing

both retail and professional traders the tools and support required to trade on

financial markets.



In Europe, Trade360 is a registered brand-name of CrowdTech Ltd. - a company

authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission with

license number 202/13, and registered office at 116 Gladstonos, M. Kyprianou

House, 3rd & 4th Floors, 3032, Limassol, Cyprus.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1221455/Trade360_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152836/4829272

OTS: Trade360





