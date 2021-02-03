Royal Oils and Gold Series Launch “Crowns of Heritage” Campaign to Help Black Families Connect with their African Roots

In honor of Black History Month, P&G’s Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene enlisted the help of AfricanAncestry.com to trace the DNA of the team behind the brands and launch a journey of discovery that is #RootedInScience. The campaign, aptly entitled “Crowns of Heritage,” encourages people to reflect on the missing pieces of their family history and receive an opportunity to reconnect with the African roots of their family tree. The Crowns of Heritage Sweepstakes will give away 50 AfricanAncestry.com DNA test kits, giving winning individuals the ability to broaden their sense of identity and celebrate a fuller picture of their history.

The P&G Haircare Brands’ Black History Month Campaign reinforces #RootedInScience as a Foundational Link to Black Heritage and Black Haircare. (Photo: Business Wire)

From the inception of both brands, science and heritage have played a key role in filling a void in the marketplace for Black consumers with products designed to meet and support their haircare needs. As part of the Crowns of Heritage campaign, more than a dozen P&G Multicultural Haircare Brand Build Builders, Ambassadors, Executives, and Scientists took the AfricanAncestry.com DNA test and participated in a group reveal. Led by Dr. Gina Paige, AfricanAncestry.com co-founder, the team celebrated new connections and missing links in their family stories. The reveal also provided relevant historical context on the results and shared connections with other prominent Black innovators and leaders, reinforcing a legacy of strength and resilience, with hope for a more informed future.

“This last year reinforced how important connection is to grow and thrive. Technology has been integral to staying connected to family and deepen those relationships,” said Nadirah Mutala of P&G Beauty Communications. “The Crowns of Heritage campaign allowed all of us to expand our family group to include ethnic groups from West and Central Africa. Now, we can fully embrace and explore a more complete picture of ourselves. The power of this knowledge is a gift that we can share with our families to empower us for generations. We want to give this gift to more people.”