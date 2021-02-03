 

Borregaard ASA Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares

Today 10,000 stock options, granted under Borregaard’s option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 8,848 own shares at an average price of NOK 165.03 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

After this transaction, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,418,000. Borregaard owns 383,526 treasury shares representing 0.38% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 3 February 2021

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 




