Punxsutawney Launches Groundhog Day Hunt With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club launched a virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “ Virtual Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt” had participants sharing favorite Groundhog Club memories and tested their knowledge on Groundhog Club trivia.

Groundhog fans -- fondly referred to as “Groundhoggers” by the club -- participated by downloading the Eventzee app and entering in the join code “PHIL”. The virtual event featured photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. Through photos and videos, fans shared their enthusiasm for the annual Groundhog Day celebration. Quiz challenges included a bonus timer -- more points were awarded to those who answered quickly. In addition, because Eventzee allows individual challenges to be scheduled, new challenges appeared each day until the last day of the event, which was Tuesday, February 2nd.

“We were pleasantly surprised when the Groundhog Club told us that their hunt would be open to the public,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “They’ve done a great job in creating an event that introduces Groundhog Day and the town of Punxsutawney to the world!”

The Virtual Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt got its seal of approval from the Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, who were featured in many of the hunt’s challenges. Some of the most interesting quizzes involved matching photos of babies or young children with the colorful names of the present day Inner Circle members.

“Groundhog Day is the biggest day of the year for us,” said Katie Donald, Executive Director of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. “While we can’t gather like we normally do this year, Eventzee allows us to keep our special community alive, and possibly welcome in new members as well!”

