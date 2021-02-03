 

Cascadian Farm Commits $750,000 to The Nature Conservancy to Rebuild Wildlife Habitat and Restore Groundwater on Farmland in the Sacramento Valley

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

Cascadian Farm, a pioneering brand in the organic movement, announced its commitment of $750,000 to The Nature Conservancy to help rebuild farmland in California’s Sacramento Valley. The two-year investment will focus on partnering with farmers to rebuild wildlife habitat and regenerate groundwater on more than 25 million square feet, equal to 600 acres of farmland, in this key sourcing region for the brand.

“For 50 years, Cascadian Farm has committed to protecting natural resources, and we have never wavered from that commitment,” said Emily Thomas, vice president Natural & Organic division at General Mills. “Today, as more shoppers look to support brands who are working to protect the planet, we’re excited to meaningfully invest and live up to that expectation. Our hope is that Cascadian Farm products offer a way for consumers to participate in sustainability through every-day purchases.”

Between 2017 and 2019, the Hartman Group found that consumers’ reason for sustainable purchases shifted from ‘me and my family’ to ‘earth and the environment’*. Consumers expect a lot from companies – 84% place the burden of responsibility on them – and Cascadian Farm seeks to embrace this responsibility with positivity and hope.

The investment will fund The Nature Conservancy programs including agricultural wildlife and groundwater regeneration projects in partnership with farmers in the Sacramento Valley. This is a key growing region for Cascadian Farm, for ingredients like almonds and rice. The program incents farmers to create designated areas on their farmland that foster migratory bird habitat and that recharge groundwater aquifers. As a result, the aim is to demonstrate that farmers can improve their economic resilience by having a buffer against climate events like drought and reducing expensive inputs.

“It’s exciting to demonstrate that farming isn’t only about serving human needs,” said Carrie Vollmer-Sanders, Director of Agriculture Engagement Strategy for North America at The Nature Conservancy. “We can provide food for people while working in tandem with the systems that exist in nature. A goal of this partnership is to show others the possibilities and help bolster the long-term health and diversity of natural systems. Working on this project is proof that both people and nature can thrive.”

Shoppers can expect to see on-pack storytelling and information about the program on all Cascadian Farm products including best-selling Dark Chocolate Chip Chewy Bar, Cinnamon Crunch Cereal and Oats & Honey Granola in 2021 and 2022. Cascadian Farm products are available at most retail locations nationwide or online. Purchase of these products does not equate to a direct contribution to The Nature Conservancy.

Visit cascadianfarm.com and follow @CascadianFarm on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in more than 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org/soil or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About General Mills

General Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills’ share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cascadian Farm Commits $750,000 to The Nature Conservancy to Rebuild Wildlife Habitat and Restore Groundwater on Farmland in the Sacramento Valley Cascadian Farm, a pioneering brand in the organic movement, announced its commitment of $750,000 to The Nature Conservancy to help rebuild farmland in California’s Sacramento Valley. The two-year investment will focus on partnering with farmers to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Wheaties Salutes Racial Equality Trailblazer and Track Legend Tommie Smith with Limited Edition Box
29.01.21
3 Top-Dividendenaktien, die es wieder günstig zu kaufen gibt
29.01.21
General-Mills-Aktie +11 %! Neuigkeiten zur Dividende?
28.01.21
General Mills Marks Inclusion Milestone
28.01.21
Betty Crocker Seasonal Baking Kits To Surprise And Delight Bakers
27.01.21
General Mills Debuts Sesame Street Cereal, Bringing ABCs and 123s to the Breakfast Bowl
26.01.21
 General Mills to Webcast Presentation at CAGNY Conference on February 16, 2021
26.01.21
3 Gründe, warum die General-Mills-Aktie jetzt ideal ist, um mit dem Investieren zu beginnen!
25.01.21
General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared
25.01.21
Cheerios Brings Back Happy-Heart Shaped O’s to Inspire Heart-Healthy Lifestyle

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
13
10.000 Euro vor 20 Jahren in die Aktie von General Mills investiert: So sehr hätte sich die defensiv
06.05.20
145
General Mills: Gewinn im ersten Quartal klar gestiegen, Erwartungen geschlagen, Ausblick bestätigt