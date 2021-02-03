Cascadian Farm Commits $750,000 to The Nature Conservancy to Rebuild Wildlife Habitat and Restore Groundwater on Farmland in the Sacramento Valley

“For 50 years, Cascadian Farm has committed to protecting natural resources, and we have never wavered from that commitment,” said Emily Thomas, vice president Natural & Organic division at General Mills. “Today, as more shoppers look to support brands who are working to protect the planet, we’re excited to meaningfully invest and live up to that expectation. Our hope is that Cascadian Farm products offer a way for consumers to participate in sustainability through every-day purchases.”

Cascadian Farm, a pioneering brand in the organic movement, announced its commitment of $750,000 to The Nature Conservancy to help rebuild farmland in California’s Sacramento Valley. The two-year investment will focus on partnering with farmers to rebuild wildlife habitat and regenerate groundwater on more than 25 million square feet, equal to 600 acres of farmland, in this key sourcing region for the brand.

Between 2017 and 2019, the Hartman Group found that consumers’ reason for sustainable purchases shifted from ‘me and my family’ to ‘earth and the environment’*. Consumers expect a lot from companies – 84% place the burden of responsibility on them – and Cascadian Farm seeks to embrace this responsibility with positivity and hope.

The investment will fund The Nature Conservancy programs including agricultural wildlife and groundwater regeneration projects in partnership with farmers in the Sacramento Valley. This is a key growing region for Cascadian Farm, for ingredients like almonds and rice. The program incents farmers to create designated areas on their farmland that foster migratory bird habitat and that recharge groundwater aquifers. As a result, the aim is to demonstrate that farmers can improve their economic resilience by having a buffer against climate events like drought and reducing expensive inputs.

“It’s exciting to demonstrate that farming isn’t only about serving human needs,” said Carrie Vollmer-Sanders, Director of Agriculture Engagement Strategy for North America at The Nature Conservancy. “We can provide food for people while working in tandem with the systems that exist in nature. A goal of this partnership is to show others the possibilities and help bolster the long-term health and diversity of natural systems. Working on this project is proof that both people and nature can thrive.”

Shoppers can expect to see on-pack storytelling and information about the program on all Cascadian Farm products including best-selling Dark Chocolate Chip Chewy Bar, Cinnamon Crunch Cereal and Oats & Honey Granola in 2021 and 2022. Cascadian Farm products are available at most retail locations nationwide or online. Purchase of these products does not equate to a direct contribution to The Nature Conservancy.

