Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Present “Nick-ified” Super Bowl Content With Special Pregame Show on Nick, Family-Friendly Elements in the CBS Broadcast, and Digital Highlights

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports, in partnership with the NFL, are teaming up again, this time to produce special multiplatform content to get kids and families excited in the lead up to Super Bowl LV on CBS.

The fun starts with the Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular, an original half-hour pregame show hosted by Nick stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin. The show will feature Super Bowl fun facts, “Nick-ified” season highlights and predictions of this year’s winning team with help from special guests. The special will premiere Friday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) and re-air multiple times over the weekend.

On Super Bowl Sunday, CBS’ pregame show, THE SUPER BOWL TODAY, which airs from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (ET), will feature a specially produced segment of Nickelodeon’s game show Unfiltered, where Green and Lumpkin will try to guess the virtually disguised identity of one of the NFL’s biggest stars from Super Bowl LV. Additionally, a “Nick-ified” highlights package will air as part of CBS’ halftime coverage of Super Bowl LV, which features the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

While Nickelodeon will air its Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular throughout the weekend, Super Bowl LV itself will air on the CBS Television Network. The game can also be streamed across devices on CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, via CBS All Access, and on mobile via the participating teams’ mobile properties, Yahoo Sports and other Verizon Media mobile properties. The game will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

For kids and families watching the game on CBS and looking for second screen content, @Nickelodeon, @NFLonCBS, @CBSSports and NFL handles will feature “Nick-ified” highlights before and during Super Bowl LV. Kids can also interact with complementary content such as polls, trivia and games at NFLNickPlay.com.

These elements build on the success of the dual CBS and Nickelodeon production of the NFL Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 10, between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, which drew the highest viewership of Super Wild Card Weekend across both networks and gave Nickelodeon its biggest audience in nearly four years.

Said Brian Robbins, President of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment: “Our broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game was undoubtedly one of the greatest moments in Nick’s history, and the enormous positive response shows how big of an appetite there is for a kids and family-oriented sports production like ours. Given all that enthusiasm, it feels really good to team up again with everyone at CBS Sports and the NFL with pregame coverage and digital highlights that bring fun and slime to the biggest football game of the year.”