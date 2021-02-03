 

Sinovac Files for Conditional Market Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, today announced that it has officially filed for conditional market authorization for CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine, with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The vaccine candidate was tested in phase III clinical studies outside of China. The preliminary results of the trials demonstrated a good safety profile for the vaccine. Fourteen days after a two-dose vaccination, the efficacy rate meets the standards of the World Health Organization (or WHO) and the guiding principles for Clinical Evaluation on Preventive COVID-19 Vaccine (tentative) issued by the NMPA.

About Sinovac

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases. Sinovac's product portfolio includes vaccines against enterovirus71 (EV71), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide (“PPV”), H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella vaccine and mumps. Healive, the hepatitis A vaccine manufactured by the Company, has passed the assessment under WHO prequalification procedures in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, an innovative vaccine developed by Sinovac against hand foot and mouth disease caused by EV71, was commercialized in China in 2016. In 2009, Sinovac was the first company worldwide to receive approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine, which it has supplied to the Chinese Government's vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine to the government stockpiling program. The Company is developing a number of new products including COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, a Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine and combined vaccines. Sinovac primarily sells its vaccines in China, while also exploring growth opportunities in international markets. The Company is seeking market authorization of its products in over 30 countries outside of China. For more information please see the Company’s website at www.sinovac.com.

28.07.20
3
Sinovac Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Files 2019 Annual Report on Form