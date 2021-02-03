 

Nextech AR to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 4, 2021

Nextech AR invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) virtual experience technologies (VXT) 3D ads, eCommerce, education technology and virtual conferences, today announced that CEO, Evan Gappelberg will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 4, 2021.

DATE: February 4, 2021
TIME: 5:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3brvZ8w

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

NexTech’s platforms have serviced many Fortune 500 businesses such as Amazon Viacom, Johnson and Johnson,  Bell Canada, UNESCO, Dell TechnologiesLuxotticaVulcan Inc , Boehringer Ingelheim, TEDx, Grundfos, Arch Insurance.  Security is a core feature of the company which reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is essential for winning more contracts from Fortune 500 companies.

Recent Company Highlights:

  • February 1, 2021: The Company announced that it has been invited to Microsoft’s (MSFT: NASDAQ) Global Education Partner Summit (GEPS), taking place virtually on February 8-10, 2021.
  • January 29, 2021: The Company announced Society of Physician Leaders (CSPL) has selected Nextech AR’s Platform to host this year’s Canadian Conference on Physician Leadership (CCPL) taking place April 26-29, 2021.
  • January 26, 2021: The Company announced in partnership with ARB Meetings and Events it has signed a six-figure annual contract to supply its InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform to NAMD.
  • January 25, 2021: The Company announced that Strategic Site Selection (SSS), a 15 year old site selection leader in the meeting and events industry, has selected Nextech AR as a preferred channel partner, making Nextech’s industry leading virtual experience platform and services available to SSS clients.
  • January 20, 2021: The Company announced that Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Services platform will be a standard offering across its virtual experience platforms and consumer apps enabling hyper-scalable, secure, and immersive events and applications for users.
  • January 15, 2021: Company has signed a renewal agreement with Poly with an initial value of $470,000 for a six-month term and the potential for additional revenue after the six months.
  • Record Q4 2020 Total Bookings of $7.3 million +275% growth over the same period last year
  • CEO Evan Gappelberg purchased 250,000 shares. This purchase brings his 2020 purchased shares to 1,279,885 common shares of Nextech.
  • Announced the launch of its ground-breaking “Genie in a Bottle” human hologram AR marketing platform and new eCommerce store for its TruLyfe brand of human supplements.
  • Company graduated from the CSE and received approval to list its common shares with the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) senior exchange.
  • Announced that it is expanding its services into the Asia-Pacific market after establishing a presence in Singapore. To support this expansion, Nextech has hired Yau Boon Lim, a technology industry veteran with over 25 years’ experience in strategy, planning, marketing, operations, and business management for various industries in the Asia Pacific market. Lim has held leadership positions within global enterprise technology companies, driving marketing and strategies for blue chip global tech companies, including IBM where he led marketing management, Motorola where he was Head of Strategy and Planning, and SAP where he was Vice President of Marketing for the Asia Pacific market. Lim is based out of Singapore.
  • Coex chooses Nextech as its hybrid virtual event platform partner. Coex is a global leader in Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Events (MICE); it hosts over 200 exhibitions and 3,000 meetings & events in-house each year in Korea at the Coex convention and exhibition center. Coex also organizes numerous exhibitions throughout Korea and abroad, with international reach in Vietnam, Indonesia, and China.
  • Achieved a record-breaking 315% increase in Black Friday sales year-over-year across its AR eCommerce platform. With 2020 being a year dominated by coronavirus, shoppers have shown that they will embrace the convenience and safety of online shopping more than ever.
  • The Canadian Society of Nephrology (CSN) has chosen Nextech AR’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) to host its 2021 Annual General Meeting, taking place May 10-13.
  • Launched a new collaborative streaming solution with AI and AR enhancements, that integrates with its existing Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) and its ARitize SaaS offerings.
  • Appointed Dr. David Cramb to its Board of Directors bringing its board to five members. Having this fifth board member allows the company to meet one of the NASDAQ requirements to qualify for its uplisting, which is in progress.
  • Selected by TEDx Malmö for its first ever virtual event, held on December 12, 2020 in Sweden.
  • A virtual concert featuring Grammy-nominated artist and member of Migos, Offset, in collaboration with the AXR+EXP concert series. The event was hosted via Nextech’s newly acquired AiRShow app.
  • The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) chose Nextech’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) for its “High-Level Futures Literacy Summit.”
  • Restaurants Canada chose Nextech’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) platform to transform the 2021 RC Show, taking place February 28-March 3, 2021, into a completely virtual experience. This is Canada’s largest foodservice and hospitality event, the RC Show showcases cutting-edge products, pioneering people, and transformative ideas.

About Nextech AR

13:30 Uhr
Nextech AR’s Virtual Event Platform Selected by The Canadian Dairy XPO for its 2021 Virtual Trade Show
02.02.21
Microsoft Invites Nextech AR to Showcase its Innovative, Cutting Edge Virtual Education Solutions at Its Global Education Partner Summit
29.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Contract with the Canadian Society of Physician Leaders
27.01.21
Nextech CEO Evan Gappelberg Buys 250,000 Shares of Company Stock
26.01.21
Nextech’s InfernoAR Signs Annual License Contract With National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD)
25.01.21
Nextech AR Signs Virtual Events & Experiences Preferred Channel Partner Deal with Strategic Site Selection
22.01.21
NexTech Sells Its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings and Books a Profit
21.01.21
REPEAT/Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021
20.01.21
Nextech AR Integrates Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform
19.01.21
Join Nextech’s CEO Evan Gappelberg and The Global Sales Leadership Team for a Proactive Livestream Event January 21, 2021

