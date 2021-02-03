 

World Health Energy Holdings Issues Letter to Shareholders

Cybersecurity Enterprise to Expand Distribution Network in 2021

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: WHEN) (“WHEN” or the “Company”), a cybersecurity company with proprietary technologies designed to protect individuals and enterprises from cybersecurity threats, issues a letter to its shareholders from CEO Giora Rozensweig:

“To our valued shareholders,

I would like to begin by sharing my sincere sympathies with those individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 virus. I would also like to applaud the work and contribution of the many healthcare personnel and others who are working tirelessly to fight this worldwide pandemic.

As we enter the new year, I would like to use this opportunity to update you on our achievements over the past year and on our exciting growth prospects for 2021 and beyond.

Looking back, 2020 was an eventful year for us at WHEN. As a Company, we have been growing our portfolio of cybersecurity offerings and our talent to capitalize on the transformation in cybersecurity that COVID-19 has hastened. We have doubled our workforce and implemented new organizational strategies which are designed to enable WHEN to grow and expand its operations globally.

WHEN completed a reverse merger in May 2020 which saw us incorporate SG Technologies/RNA Ltd. with an innovative and trailblazing cybersecurity portfolio into our corporate structure. This reverse merger was an important step in our strategy to leverage our unique and advanced cybersecurity capabilities. As a result of these developments, we believe that we are very well-positioned to partake in global efforts in addressing today’s new and growing cybersecurity challenges that companies are facing around the world. Following the merger, we advanced the development of our B2B systems as well as B2C and AI-based Business Behavioral Analysis (BBA) systems. We expect to launch some of these products in 2021, subject to sufficient cash resources at hand. We believe these strategic efforts have positioned the Company for significant value creation in 2021.

Alongside these efforts, we continue to develop strategic relationships with key companies in the cybersecurity field. Our goal remains to have our technology platforms incorporated in widely distributed software and hardware systems. We also continue to expand and improve our marketing capabilities in order to build our distribution network for the upcoming year. We continually check the pulse of the marketplace in order to be in sync with current market needs and on top of market trends.

Wertpapier


