Perimeter Security Market worth $96.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report " Perimeter Security Market by Component (Systems (Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Alarms and Notification Systems) and Services (Professional and Managed Services)), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets , the Perimeter Security Market is projected to grow from USD 61.3 billion in 2020 to USD 96.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period. The rise in perimeter intrusions, theft incidences, burglary, cross-border terrorism, illegal immigration, and other intrusions to drive the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Perimeter Security Market"

410 – Tables

70 – Figures

382 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1311

By component, the system segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The systems segment of the Perimeter Security Market is broadly categorized into perimeter intrusion and detection systems, video surveillance system, access control, alarm and notification systems, and other systems. It involves the use of a wide variety of systems to enhance security measures. These systems investigate and prevent crime in public places, such as airports, shopping malls, and banks. The increasing concern for safety and the rising incidents of terrorism are expected to drive the demand for perimeter security systems, globally.

Based on vertical, the commercial segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast Period

In the commercial segment, various commercial areas, such as IT and telecom, warehouse, retail, BFSI, media and entertainment, lodging, hospitality, and healthcare, are considered. The commercial vertical is expected to be the largest vertical in the Perimeter Security Market. The rising demand for perimeter security systems in the retail and banking sectors is driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the implementation of intelligent perimeter security solutions enhances the security in office buildings and healthcare industries.