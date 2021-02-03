DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): IPO Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck 03-Feb-2021 / 16:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

03.02.2021, 3:00 pm

Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck

Stuttgart - Daimler AG's Board of Management with the consent of the Supervisory Board today decided to evaluate a spin-off of its Truck and Bus business and begin preparations for a separate listing of Daimler Truck. As a result of the spin-off, a significant majority stake in the Daimler Truck business would be distributed to Daimler AG's shareholders allowing for a deconsolidation.

The Daimler Truck business will have fully independent management and a stand-alone corporate governance. Daimler would seek for Supervisory Board representation at Daimler Truck in line with the intended deconsolidation.

A spin-off would require the approval of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Daimler AG, which could be held at the end of Q3 2021. In this case, the transaction and the listing of Daimler Truck at the Frankfurt stock exchange are planned to be completed before year-end 2021.

Contact:Hendrik SackmannTel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014

