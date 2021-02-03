 

DGAP-Adhoc Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Daimler AG / Key word(s): IPO
Daimler AG: Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck

03-Feb-2021 / 16:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc-announcement

03.02.2021, 3:00 pm

 

Daimler AG plans majority spin-off and listing of Daimler Truck

Stuttgart - Daimler AG's Board of Management with the consent of the Supervisory Board today decided to evaluate a spin-off of its Truck and Bus business and begin preparations for a separate listing of Daimler Truck. As a result of the spin-off, a significant majority stake in the Daimler Truck business would be distributed to Daimler AG's shareholders allowing for a deconsolidation.

The Daimler Truck business will have fully independent management and a stand-alone corporate governance. Daimler would seek for Supervisory Board representation at Daimler Truck in line with the intended deconsolidation.

A spin-off would require the approval of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Daimler AG, which could be held at the end of Q3 2021. In this case, the transaction and the listing of Daimler Truck at the Frankfurt stock exchange are planned to be completed before year-end 2021.




Contact:
Hendrik Sackmann
Tel.: +49 (0)711 17 35014
hendrik.sackmann@daimler.com

03-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 17-0
Fax: +49 (0)711 179 40 75
E-mail: ir.dai@daimler.com
Internet: www.daimler.com
ISIN: DE0007100000
WKN: 710000
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1165558

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1165558  03-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


