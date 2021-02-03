 

NEO Announces Invesco Launch of Leading Index Based Mutual Funds as PTFs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 16:07  |  35   |   |   

NEO is proud to welcome back Invesco Ltd. (“Invesco”) to celebrate the launch of the first ever passive index tracking Platform Traded Funds (“PTFs”). Leveraging NEO’s unique fund distribution platform, advisors purchase and redeem PTFs using the same tools as those used for buying and selling ETFs, with the difference of all trades being executed at net asset value.

Invesco, a leading global asset manager, has made two ESG ETFs and two ETFs from the QQQ Innovation suite available to Canadian investors as PTFs under a no sales charge (“NSC”) option. This marks the first time a fund manufacturer has made passive index tracking mutual funds available in the form of PTFs to both IIROC and MFDA advisors.

“Until today, PTFs have proven to be the most efficient vehicle for distributing, purchasing, and redeeming actively managed mutual funds. But with this exciting product launch from Invesco, PTFs will showcase their capabilities for passive, index tracking mutual funds as well,” noted Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Available exclusively through NEO, PTFs continue to gain popularity within the advisor community as a simple solution that addresses shortcomings with the traditional way of processing mutual funds. We are honoured to partner with Invesco to unlock the world of passive PTFs, for which we know there is substantial demand in the market.”

The four new index PTFs, which will generally invest one-for-one in the four corresponding ETFs, include:

  1. Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF Fund (NEO:IVESG)- This fund offers access to notable US companies that meet certain ESG criteria while offering similar overall industry group weights to the S&P 500 Index.
  2. Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF Fund (NEO:IESGC) - This fund offers investors access to notable Canadian companies that meet certain ESG criteria while offering similar overall industry group weights to the S&P/TSX Composite Index.
  3. Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Fund (NEO:IQQQM) - On a hedged basis, this fund seeks to replicate the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index, one of the most recognized large-cap growth indexes, comprised of the largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
  4. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF Fund (NEO:IQQQJ) - On a hedged basis, this fund seeks to replicate the performance of the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index, comprised of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Having recently celebrated 3 months of history in the U.S., the Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF and the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF have already assembled a combined US$1 billion in assets under management, indicating solid demand within the advisor and investor communities.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NEO Announces Invesco Launch of Leading Index Based Mutual Funds as PTFs NEO is proud to welcome back Invesco Ltd. (“Invesco”) to celebrate the launch of the first ever passive index tracking Platform Traded Funds (“PTFs”). Leveraging NEO’s unique fund distribution platform, advisors purchase and redeem PTFs using the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
01.02.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
29.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Tower Watson Plc
28.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Tower Watson Plc
27.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Tower Watson Plc
26.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
25.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Tower Watson Plc
22.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
21.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
21.01.21
Invesco ltd: Form 8.3 - Future Plc