 

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 16:23  |  34   |   |   

Federman & Sherwood announces that on February 1, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 4, 2020 through January 28, 2021.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit https://www.federmanlaw.com/blog/federman-sherwood-announces-the-filin ...

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all iRhythm Technologies, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Friday, April 2, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Federman & Sherwood announces that on February 1, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC). The complaint alleges violations …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Freeport-McMoRan Announces Reinstatement of Common Stock Dividend and Adoption of Performance Based ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) on Behalf of Investors
01:15 Uhr
IRHYTHM SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies - IRTC
00:00 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Investors
02.02.21
IRTC ALERT: iRhythm (NASDAQ: IRTC) Drops Significantly On Slash in Medicare Reimbursement Rates For Key Products; Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Strongly Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
02.02.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02.02.21
STOCK ALERT: iRhythm Drops Significantly On Slash in Medicare Reimbursement Rates For Key Products; Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Strongly Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
02.02.21
IRHYTHM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) on Behalf of Investors
01.02.21
Breaking News: Rosen Law Firm Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IRTC
30.01.21
IRHYTHM INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate Claims On Behalf of Investors of iRhythm Technologies - IRTC