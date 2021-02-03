Auction details government bonds
Auction date February 10, 2021
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Issue volume, SEK million
|2025-05-12
|1058
|SE0005676608
|2.50%
|1,000
|
2028-05-12
|
1060
|
SE0009496367
|
0.75%
|
4,000
Settlement date February 12, 2021
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 10,2021
Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office
For more information, please contact:
The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se
