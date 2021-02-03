 

Auction details government bonds

Auction date February 10, 2021                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50% 1,000
2028-05-12
 1060
 SE0009496367
 0.75%
 4,000

Settlement date February 12, 2021

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on February 10,2021

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se




