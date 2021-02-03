 

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 16:20  |  25   |   |   

Bid date, 2021-02-05
Bid Submission Date 2021-02-05
Bid times 10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount 50 billion SEK
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume 12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder
Settlement Date 2021-02-09
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume 10 million SEK per bid
Final Repayment Date 2025-02-10
Maximum Allocation 25 per cent of Offered Amount
Allocation Time Not later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Repayment Date 2022-02-09
Option Repayment Date 1 2023-02-09
Option Repayment Date 2 2024-02-09
Interest rate The Riksbank´s applicable repo rate
Additional interest rate 0.10 per cent
Confirmation of bids to e-mail eol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-02-03

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING Bid date, 2021-02-05Bid Submission Date2021-02-05Bid times10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateOffered Amount50 billion SEKMaximum Permitted Bid Volume12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidderSettlement Date2021-02-09Minimum Permitted Bid Volume10 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus