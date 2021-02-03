MarketFinance Business Booster Fund announces first winners of grants (FOTO)
LONDON, UK (ots) - Over 500 businesses made virtual pitches for grants giving
GBP5,000 to three UK small businesses. The Bshirt, Blakbear and The Economist
Educational Foundation crowned winners
GBP5,000 to three UK small businesses. The Bshirt, Blakbear and The Economist
Educational Foundation crowned winners
London, UK | February 03, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time
sJaLJCHpjD9_DC-m4w) has today made three grants of GBP5,000 each to winners of
dNVJqDUy3pXd__Np02uEnGlwq7Ig) Over 500 virtual pitches were received and 5 were
shortlisted. These businesses were put to a social media vote before three
winners were selected.
The three winning entries came from ethical breastfeeding clothing brand The (ht
v-jg) and independent children's literacy charity The Economist Educational
two businesses to make the shortlist.
Anil Stocker, CEO of MarketFinance commented: "We launched this initiative as a
small boost to help the successful businesses pivot, scale or grow in 2021. We
want to support more of the UK's hardest working and most exciting SMEs. In
addition to the grant, we will offer the time and skills of our expert staff to
help their leadership teams. Whether they need tech, marketing, finance or
communications support, we will provide the resources to help them get to where
they want to go. The winners' applications were highly commended and we wish
