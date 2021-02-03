 

MarketFinance Business Booster Fund announces first winners of grants (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
03.02.2021, 16:45  |  42   |   |   

LONDON, UK (ots) - Over 500 businesses made virtual pitches for grants giving
GBP5,000 to three UK small businesses. The Bshirt, Blakbear and The Economist
Educational Foundation crowned winners

NEWS RELEASE BY STOCKWOOD STRATEGY

London, UK | February 03, 2021 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Fintech business lender MarketFinance (https://u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4Xl
9WTWeTczSkoKiq309XMTi7JTS9Iy8xLzklP1kvNz9RnyUsuLM0qTAAEAAP__l5aoCQNWbvB1v46lJkvG
sJaLJCHpjD9_DC-m4w) has today made three grants of GBP5,000 each to winners of
the MarketFinance Business Booster Fund. (https://u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY
4Xl9WTWeTczSkoKiq309XMTi7JTS9Iy8xLzklP1kvNz9dOLEvNKGPJSy4szSpMAAQAA__8035OizdyiE
dNVJqDUy3pXd__Np02uEnGlwq7Ig) Over 500 virtual pitches were received and 5 were
shortlisted. These businesses were put to a social media vote before three
winners were selected.

The three winning entries came from ethical breastfeeding clothing brand The (ht
tps://u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4Xl9WTWeTczSkoKiq309cvLy_VKMlKTijMyi0r0knPyS
zIy89L1GfJSy4szSpMAAQAA__84Sn4azyVROpIfmixP7JsKN77za0wVgQtktUXfA) Bshirt (https:
//u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4Xl9WTWeTczSkoKiq309cvLy_VKMlKTijMyi0r0knPySzIy8
9L1GfJSy4szSpMAAQAA__84Sn4azyVROpIfmixP7JsKN77za0wVgQtktUXfA) , smart food
labelling specialist BlakBear (https://u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4Xl9WTWeTcz
SkoKiq309ZNyErOTUhOL9JLzc_UZ8lLLizNKkwABAAD__wS7bI9u6sWcxH8K4LcdNQdg1HY2fJVmMMsx
v-jg) and independent children's literacy charity The Economist Educational
Foundation (https://u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4Xl9WTWeTczSkoKiq309VOT8_PyczO
LS9LyS_NSEksy8_P08ovS9RnyUsuLM0qTAAEAAP__m3bJAwBDyAZWr8Cwj-dTmln3kigPXW6y8sk-Fg)
. Inner city young people's charity XLP (https://u.newsdirect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4
Xl9WTWeTczSkoKiq309cvLy_Uqcgr08ovS9Uqz9RnyUsuLM0qTAAEAAP__hX5-S03ABOFvrp37ep32jo
aZX1IKhxSM2SAHYw) and creative agency Collaborative Creations (https://u.newsdir
ect.com/WqYQEHCmwSVqY4Xl9WTWeTczSkoKiq309cvLy_WS83NyEpPyixJLMstSk4tSE0sy8_OK9ZLz
9Uqz9RnyUsuLM0qTAAEAAP__QYSTub4Vumkhh7DVfVi5DZamODpYGXQMUYjDYw) were the other
two businesses to make the shortlist.

Anil Stocker, CEO of MarketFinance commented: "We launched this initiative as a
small boost to help the successful businesses pivot, scale or grow in 2021. We
want to support more of the UK's hardest working and most exciting SMEs. In
addition to the grant, we will offer the time and skills of our expert staff to
help their leadership teams. Whether they need tech, marketing, finance or
communications support, we will provide the resources to help them get to where
they want to go. The winners' applications were highly commended and we wish
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MarketFinance Business Booster Fund announces first winners of grants (FOTO) Over 500 businesses made virtual pitches for grants giving GBP5,000 to three UK small businesses. The Bshirt, Blakbear and The Economist Educational Foundation crowned winners NEWS RELEASE BY STOCKWOOD STRATEGY London, UK | February 03, 2021 08:00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Finanztip-Vergleich: Diese Kreditkarten können viel und kosten fast nichts
Premiere bei Lindt & Sprüngli: EXCELLENCE CACAO PUR / Purer Cacaogenuss aus 100 Prozent der Cacaofrucht
Hohe Baukosten und teure Grundstücke: Neubaupreise steigen in einem Jahr um bis zu 21 Prozent
EANS-Adhoc: Palfinger AG / Forecast for Q1 and full year 2021 after the cyber attack
OPI und Kerry Washington vereinen sich, um das 40-jährige Jubiläum von OPI zu feiern
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications ist jetzt als SAP Endorsed App über den ...
EANS-Adhoc: ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED GIBT DAS ENGÜLTIGE ERGEBNIS DES RÜCKKAUFANGEBOTS ...
CF PharmTech und Chengdu Shangyi starten das "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged ...
OLG Bremen sieht auch nach VW Software-Update Gefahr von weiteren Schäden
Titel
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Upskilling kann Millionen neuer Jobs und weltweiten Wohlstand schaffen
Umfrage: Deutsche wünschen sich Billigkonto und einfaches Online-Banking
Alltägliche Gewalt gegen Tiere bei Europas größtem Putenerzeuger
BIRKENSTOCK investiert in deutsche Produktionsstandorte und baut Fertigungskapazitäten weiter ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Finanztip-Vergleich: Diese Kreditkarten können viel und kosten fast nichts
Deutsche Umwelthilfe und 32 Organisationen erteilen LNG-Terminal in Stade öffentliche Absage
WAZ: DSW will Thyssenkrupp-Aufsichtsrat Entlastung verweigern
Aufstand der Kleinanleger, Kommentar zur Wall Street von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TO BROADCAST FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 CONFERENCE CALL LIVE ON THE INTERNET
17:00 Uhr
VYGR Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
16:59 Uhr
EU-Gesundheitsbehörde:  Mehrwert von FFP2-Masken im Alltag nur gering
16:59 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Kaum noch Schiffe auf dem Rhein - Kleine Gemeinde wird zur Insel
16:59 Uhr
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft
16:58 Uhr
UN: Für weniger Umweltbelastung muss Fleischkonsum sinken
16:58 Uhr
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
16:57 Uhr
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
16:55 Uhr
Zash Studio Documentary Chicago: America's Hidden War Lands on Oscar Eligibility List
16:53 Uhr
Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results