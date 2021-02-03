 

NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 16:35  |  53   |   |   

Landmark Surgical Success Despite Ominous Threats from the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A surgical team from NYU Langone Health performed a face and double hand transplant for a 22-year-old New Jersey resident severely burned in a horrific car crash. The surgery included transplanting both hands and the full face of a single donor. It marked the first successful combination transplant case of its kind in the world.

The surgery, which began the morning of Wednesday, August 12, took approximately 23 hours—a total surgery time shorter than NYU Langone's most recent face-only transplant for Cameron Underwood performed in 2018. A team of more than 140 health care professionals, including surgeons, nurses, and other staff, was once again led by Eduardo D. Rodriguez, MD, DDS, director of the Face Transplant Program, the Helen L. Kimmel Professor of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, and chair of the Hansjörg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone.

The recipient in this recent case is Joe DiMeo of Clark, NJ, who suffered third-degree burns over 80 percent of his body from a car accident in July 2018. Despite undergoing approximately 20 reconstructive surgeries, DiMeo had extensive injuries—including amputated fingertips, severe facial scarring, and no lips or eyelids—that affected his vision and daily activities, and severely limited his ability to live a functional and independent life.

"Joe was an ideal candidate for this procedure; he's extremely motivated and dedicated to recovering the independence he lost after his accident," says Rodriguez. "Thanks to the institutional support we received here at NYU Langone and a world-class team committed to providing the best care for our patient, we've succeeded in a tremendous undertaking that shows we can continue to take on new challenges and advance the field of transplantation."

A New Chapter for a Pioneering Program

This is the fourth face transplant performed under the leadership of Rodriguez and the first hand transplant under his direction. While two other simultaneous face and hand transplant attempts are known to have been performed, in each case there was an adverse outcome: One patient ultimately died due to infectious complications, and another required removal of the hands after they failed to thrive.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NYU Langone Health Performs World's First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant Landmark Surgical Success Despite Ominous Threats from the COVID-19 Pandemic NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A surgical team from NYU Langone Health performed a face and double hand transplant for a 22-year-old New Jersey resident severely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
En+ Group's Metals segment and Hodaka agree low carbon aluminium partnership
Silk EV And FAW Launch Global Joint Venture To Develop Hongqi 'S' Series Of Ultra-Luxury New Energy ...
Cloud Gaming Market Size Worth $7.24 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 48.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
TROUVER to Launch POWER 11 Cordless Vacuum for European Homes
KPMG and SirionLabs Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Accelerate Business Transformation for ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
New Hope For Women With Suspected Endometrial Cancer As Arquer Diagnostics' Innovative Urine Test ...
CutPRO Cut Resistant Clothing Confirms Record 2020 Sales Despite COVID-19
Verkada Releases API, Boosting Seamless Integration with Core Business Systems
Titel
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Gold Mining Operations Expected to See High Rates Of Return In 2021
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Electric Car Wars: Who Will Come Out on Top
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
Trade Volume Explodes as Retail Traders Make Their Mark
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
RedHill Biopharma Further Expands Opaganib Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 with Cosmo ...
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Largest Single Investment Into Disability Business Inclusion As The Nippon Foundation Invests $5 ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods