Multiple Brands in the Staffing 360 Solutions Organization Receive Exceptional Client Service Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that four of its staffing brands earned recognition for providing exceptional client service.

US-based leading staffing agencies Monroe Staffing Services (Commercial), Key Resources (Commercial) and Lighthouse Professional Services (Professional) were once again recognized by ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients.

For the second year in a row, UK-based CBSbutler (Professional) was awarded the 2021 Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award.

CBSbutler is a market-leading Professional staffing consultancy specializing in technical and engineering for Automation, Aviation and Aerospace, Building Management Systems, Defense, Engineering, ICT, Cyber Security, Medical Devices, Manufacturing and Business Support.

Best of Staffing Diamond Award

  • For five consecutive years, Monroe Staffing Services has been awarded ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Diamond Award distinction for consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores.
    • Monroe Staffing Services received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 73.9% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 38%.
    • Monroe Staffing Services received a Net Promoter Score of 70.1%, a highly favorable comparison with the industry’s average of 28% in 2020.

Best of Staffing Award

Platinum Trusted Service Award

