Multiple Brands in the Staffing 360 Solutions Organization Receive Exceptional Client Service Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom, announced today that four of its staffing brands earned recognition for providing exceptional client service.



US-based leading staffing agencies Monroe Staffing Services (Commercial), Key Resources (Commercial) and Lighthouse Professional Services (Professional) were once again recognized by ClearlyRated for providing superior service to their clients.