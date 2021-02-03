 

Klövern issues green bonds of SEK 2,500 million and announces results from tender offer for the outstanding 2018/2021 SEK bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 16:40  |  37   |   |   

This press release should be read in conjunction with the press release published by the Issuer on 29 January 2021 at 10:00 CET and the related Tender Information Document.

No offer or invitation to acquire or sell any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Bond issue

Klövern AB (publ) (the “Issuer” or “Klövern”) has successfully issued senior unsecured green bonds in the total amount of SEK 2,500 million under the Issuer’s MTN programme. The bonds have a tenor of 4 years and a floating interest rate of STIBOR three months plus 325 bps and will mature on 10 February 2025 (the “New Bonds”). Klövern intends to apply for listing of the New Bonds on the sustainable bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

The Tender Offer

Klövern further announces the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to the holders of Klövern's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 26 February 2021 with ISIN SE0010831198 and outstanding amount of SEK 1,500 million (the “Bonds”). The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 CET on 3 February 2021. The Tender Offer has been accepted by holders of Bonds representing a total nominal amount of SEK 1,185 million1.

Klövern will complete the Tender Offer and accepts all tendered Bonds for purchase. The price for the Bonds in the Tender Offer amounts to 100.20 per cent of the nominal amount. Klövern will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date. Settlement date for the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 10 February 2021.

Settlement of the transactions pursuant to the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial, Nordea Bank Abp, Nykredit Bank A/S and Swedbank AB (publ)  (the “Dealer Managers”). All tendering Bondholders should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.

Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial: +45 3051 5941, dcm_sweden@danskebank.se
Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com
 Nykredit Bank A/S: +45 40498228, liabilitymanagement@nykredit.dk
Swedbank AB (publ): +46 8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

[1] SEK 200,000,000 has previously been repurchased, but not cancelled, by the Issuer.

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klövern issues green bonds of SEK 2,500 million and announces results from tender offer for the outstanding 2018/2021 SEK bonds This press release should be read in conjunction with the press release published by the Issuer on 29 January 2021 at 10:00 CET and the related Tender Information Document. No offer or invitation to acquire or sell any securities is being made …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
3D Systems Announces Expansion Plans in South Carolina including Customer Center, Advanced ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Outlook Therapeutics Announces Closing of $35.0 Million Bought Deal
Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 8% in 2020
Namaste Technologies Announces its Evolution to a Wellness Company with Expansion into ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Klövern considers issuance of green SEK bonds and announces tender offer for the outstanding 2018/2021 SEK bonds
27.01.21
Klövern signs a contract for extension of a rental contract encompassing approximately 10,500 sq.m. in Kista
18.01.21
Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million
15.01.21
Nykredit Bank A/S is new dealer under Klövern’s unsecured MTN Program