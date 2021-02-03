 

Eucure Biopharma Announces Encouraging Antitumor Activity of Its anti-CD40 Antibody in PD-1 Refractory Ocular Melanoma when Combined with Junshi Biosciences' Toripalimab

BOSTON and BEIJING, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucure Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immuno-oncology antibody drugs, announced that its investigational anti-CD40 antibody drug (YH003), when combined with Junshi Biosciences' anti-PD-1 antibody Toripalimab (TUOYI), demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial in Australia. The trial is a multicenter, open label study, with an initial multiple-dose-escalation phase designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of YH003 in combination with Toripalimab in subjects with advanced solid tumors. The second phase is a cohort extension phase to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of YH003/Toripalimab with or without chemotherapy in PD-1 refractory, advanced unresectable/metastatic melanoma and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

A 68-year-old female subject with ocular melanoma and liver metastases who failed prior immunotherapy, including first-line Nivolumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) and second-line Nivolumab/Ipilimumab (an anti-CTLA-4 antibody) combination therapy, was enrolled in the 0.1 mg/kg cohort. The subject received a single three-week cycle of YH003 monotherapy, followed by three cycles of YH003/Toripalimab combination therapy over a total of 12 weeks. Imaging assessments indicated a partial response at week 10 post-treatment, with a 38.5% reduction in the total diameter of all target lesions. No dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) was observed in the study, and the drug was well tolerated in the first two cohorts and in the ongoing third cohort.

In response, Dr. Yuelei Shen, Chairman of Biocytogen and CEO of Eucure Biopharma, commented, "We are pleased to see a patient experiencing partial remission in this first YH003 trial, which is going fast and smoothly in Australia. This result further assured us that our anti-CD40 compound YH003 has great potential to be developed into an oncology therapy in this post PD-1 era. We will take advantage of expedited regulatory programs to hopefully put this product on the market as soon as possible. Then, we will explore the full potential of this compound in a broad spectrum of indications."

